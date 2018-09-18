Celebs help give birth to a new baby and toddlerwear shop in Bedford

Showbiz celebrities joined the VIP opening of a new shop in Bedford.

Verity Rushworth, who stars in Emmerdale, and Emma Williams, the leading lady in the West End Show Officer and a Gentleman cut the cake and ribbon at Hattie & Co, in the Edwardian Arcade.

Hattie & Co is a baby and toddler wear shop inspired by and named after the new daughter of Bedford businesswoman Nicola Harris.

It is the second time that Nicola has been inspired by children to open a town centre shop.

Nicola is well-known as the award-winning owner of George James Bridal, in Bromham Road, which attracts customers to the town from far and wide.

She said: “George James Bridal was inspired by my beautiful nephew who we tragically lost to cancer five years ago when he was only 10 years old.

“This devastating loss put things into perspective for me and it was then that GJ Bridal was born. Over the last four years I have been delighted that the boutique has become multi-award-winning and more importantly we have loved sharing the special wedding journey with over 700 brides.”

Nicola got married in 2016 and in January this year the family welcomed Hattie into the world Harris.

Nicola added: “It was following the birth of my own child and having shared precious moments at the shop with all the lovely families that inspiration hit once again and the idea of Hattie & Co was born.

“I am a huge supporter of shopping with local indies and think the Bedford community is thriving with wonderful businesses and I feel there is a gap for a quality baby wear boutique. The bond with a child is so personal that I feel that it is a lovely thing to be able to buy in-store rather than on-line.”

Hattie & Co, which sits off High Street, stocks five designers ranging from daywear to special occasion outfits. Each piece in the collection has been curated by owner NicolaThe baby brands include Rachel Riley, launched over 20 years ago, and known for fine tailoring, exclusive vintage inspired prints and attention to detail such as intricate hand smocking. Kite, is a bold, bright and beautiful brand with a planet-friendly ethos.

Emile et Rose, the Little London 2017 award-winner for best children’s brand is recognised for its traditional pastel pinks and blues.

Patachou is produced in Portugal. It has a chic feel and is of the finest quality.

Mini-La-Mode is based in Southampton, and these baby clothes are made from the highest grade of hand-picked Peruvian pima cotton which is 100 per cent certified for its premium quality.

Supporting the launch event were Greycourt Florists and Events with Happiness Factor Cakes and Creative Decorations and Dom from DomPlays Sax as well as Ami Louisa Photography.