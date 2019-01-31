Celebrations for all at Goldington Academy on arts award

Pupils and staff at Goldington Academy in Bedford are celebrating after receiving a prestigious Artsmark Award.

Artsmark is Arts Council England’s award for schools that champion the arts and strive for excellence.

It celebrates schools that embrace the arts across the curriculum, bringing them to life for children and young people.

To become an Artsmark school, Goldington Academy had to develop their arts and culture provision to achieve a broad and balanced curriculum, and this was done by creating an overall plan that was delivered across the whole school.

Through their involvement in projects such as the Specialist Leaders in Cultural Education, the Culture Challenge and their work with the Royal Opera House Bridge, the academy has played a pivotal role in helping to strengthen links between schools and the local arts community. The academy is looking forward to developing this further in the continued drive to improve arts and culture provision for young people.

Principal of the school, Francis Galbraith, said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Gold Award. We are committed to delivering a high quality art and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

Darren Henley, chief executive of Arts Council England, said: “I would like to congratulate Goldington Academy on their Artsmark Award. As an Artsmark school, Goldington Academy exemplifies how the award can help schools to achieve a broad and balanced curriculum, ensuring that each of its pupils is given the opportunity to explore and build a love of the arts that will remain with them as they go through adult life”.