Celebrate Eid ul-Adha with Bedford mum's free cook-along

To celebrate Eid ul-Adha - one of the most important festivals in the Muslim calendar - cookery expert Misbah Mehmood is inviting everyone to a free Zoom cook-along.

The Kempston mother-of-three is running the online interactive cookery session on Saturday, July 17 at 6pm.

Misbah will be making a Kofta Biriyani which you can cook-along to, with the list of ingredients available on her Eeventbrite page

Misbah Mehmood will be making a Kofta Biriyani

Eid ul-Adha, the 'Festival of Sacrifice', will be celebrated from July 19 to 21. In the Islamic lunar calendar Eid al-Adha falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. It honours the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command. But before Ibrahim could sacrifice his son, Allah provided a lamb to sacrifice instead.

Muslims across the world take part in the festival and in some countries they sacrifice a sheep or goat. One third of the meat is consumed by the family, while the rest is distributed to the community and those in need. Sweets and gifts are also given to extended family and friends.

Misbah started up her own cooking company called Foodbreak in 2019, where she offers cookery lessons from one-to-one, to group activities.

During lockdown she took her workshops online and also offered children’s cooking sessions.

Kofta Biriyani

Misbah said: “Cooking is my art and my passion, which helps me to unwind and has got me through lockdown.