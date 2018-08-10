CCTV released after knife wielding thief robs Bedford store

Police are releasing CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of men’s clothing worth £300.

The offence occurred at around 1pm on Wednesday August 9, at TK Maxx in Horne Lane, Bedford.

A member of the public and a security guard approached the man, but he produced a kitchen knife and waved it around, threatening them, before running off.

PC Harriet Nisbet said: “We are keen to speak to the man in the photos, as we believe he may be able to assist us with our investigation.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, especially the member of the public who intervened as he had left the scene when our officers arrived.”

Anyone with any information can report it using our online reporting centre or contact police on 101, quoting reference number 40/17040/18.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.