CCTV images released as part of rape investigation at The Embankment, Bedford

CCTV images have been issued as part of an ongoing investigation into a report of rape along The Embankment, Bedford.

Police say they are investigating after reports a woman had been raped at around 4.30pm on Friday, February 2.

Detective Sergeant Darren Armitage said: “Yesterday we released two CCTV images as part of this investigation, but now more have come to light. We take reports like this incredibly seriously and enquiries are ongoing. As part of these enquiries we’d like to speak to the man pictured so if you recognise him or have any information about the incident, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number JH/5292/18. You can also give information via the Bedfordshire Police website, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.