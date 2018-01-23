CCTV images of people wanted in connection with serious assault in Bedford

Officers investigating an assault that left a man with serious injuries in Bedford have issued a CCTV image of four people they would like to speak to.

At 1.30am on Sunday, January 14, a man was walking along the High Street in Bedford with his friends when he was assaulted by a group of people.

The group ran off towards Silver Street and the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anybody recognising the people in the CCTV image should contact police quoting reference number JH/2044/2018.