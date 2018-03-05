CCTV cameras installed in three Bedfdord town centre car parks

A total of 124 CCTV cameras have been installed in three Bedford car parks to deter and identify more swiftly any misuse following renovations made to Allhallows and Lurke Street Car Parks in 2017. The work started on February 11 and is due to be completed by the end of March.

CCTV cameras will be installed specifically in Lurke Street (36 cameras), Queen Street (41 cameras) and River Street (47 cameras) car park.

The nacameras will be positioned in various areas from the roof to the ground floors and in stairwells and by the lifts.

Mayor of Bedford Borough, Dave Hodgson said: “The safety and cleanliness of our car parks are a top priority and we are proud that most of our car parks have been awarded a Park Mark. This acknowledges that the car park has been vetted by the police and has measures in place that ensure the safety of its users.”

He added: “The council is frequently looking at ways we can improve our town centre and its facilities. We have free parking schemes across our town centre car parks. All council owned town centre car parks have up to two hours free parking every Saturday and all day Sunday. Lurke Street and River Street Multi-Storey Car Parks are open 24 hours 7 days a week, with Lurke Street offering free parking from 6pm-6am.”

