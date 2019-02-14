Carjack gang threaten man with knife in Ampthill

A gang of thugs threatened a man at knifepoint before stealing his car in Ampthill.

The man had arrived home in Coltsfoot Corner, Ampthill, at around 8pm on Saturday (February 9), and parked on the driveway, when he was approached by three thugs.

Crime

One of the gang threatened the man with a knife and demanded his car keys. The three men then got into the car, a silver Audi, and drove away.

All three offenders are described as wearing balaclavas and gloves.

DC Guy Steel-Jessop said: “This was a brazen robbery which left the victim shaken.

“If anyone saw anything, or anyone acting suspiciously that evening, please get in touch. We’d especially like to hear from any drivers with dashcams who were in the area at the time, and who may have seen a silver Audi driving away.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, or report using our online reporting tool, quoting reference 372 of 9 February.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have been affected by crime the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred. Contact 0800 0282887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.