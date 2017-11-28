Carers conference bids farewell to chair after 26 years

More than 150 unpaid family carers gathered at the Rufus Centre in Flitwick for the first Bedfordshire Carers Conference.

Organised by the Carers in Bedfordshire charity, in partnership with East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), it had the theme of Carer Resilience and Wellbeing, The conference on Friday, November 17, was timed to mark Carers Rights Day, on November 24.

Carers heard keynote speakers, Emily Holzhausen OBE, Director of Policy and Public Affairs, Carers UK, share the national picture around carer wellbeing and the implications for policy.

Dr Schoeman, consultant psychiatrist, older people, ELFT, talked about the key role carers play supporting individuals with dementia in a talk entitled ‘Thank Heavens for Carers’.

Four carers shared their personal stories and talked about the support and activities which have helped them maintain wellbeing and resilience. There were activities and workshops, and more speakers during the afternoon session.

In the spirit of Carers Rights Day, the conference saw local organisations working together to support carers.

Michelle Bradley, ELFT’s director of mental health and wellbeing services for Bedfordshire, who co-opened the conference with Carers in Bedfordshire’s CEO, Helen Satterthwaite, highlighted the importance of partnership.

She said: “ELFT are committed to developing local partnerships and we are delighted to be working with Carers in Bedfordshire to enhance the great support that they provide to so many carers, who are integral to the care and support that ELFT and many other organisations provide locally.”

Information for carers was available from The Disability Resource Centre’s Advice Central service, Beds Rural Communities Charity (BRCC), Carers in Bedfordshire, East London Foundation Trust (ELFT), Healthwatch, Mind BLMK, POhWER, Tibbs Dementia Foundation, the Alzheimer’s Society, Age UK and Bedfordshire Libraries.

The end of the conference saw Anne Grant, of Renhold, stand down as chair of Carers in Bedfordshire. Anne became a carer 26 years ago when her husband suffered a brainstem stroke leaving him tetraplegic without speech. She joined Carers in Bedfordshire as a board member in 2004, shortly after the charity was formed by Yvonne Clark.

Tributes to Anne’s contribution to the charity were led by MP Alistair Burt, president of Carers in Bedfordshire. Anne received gifts and a memory book of photos and memories from staff, board members and volunteers.

Anne said: “When I started caring for my husband 25 years ago, I had to find out everything myself, so to see how this charity has developed to give such amazing support to now over 8,000 carers, is wonderful. The incredible response of carers to this conference illustrates the enormous need for information, advice and support. Our biggest challenge remains reaching all those carers who don’t recognise themselves with that label. I am so grateful to Carers in Bedfordshire for the support they have given me and also the opportunity to have been involved in its growth over the last 13 years.”

Find out more about Carers in Bedfordshire on 0300 111 1919 or visit carersinbeds.org.uk‬‬