Care service company in Bedford teams up with charity helping employees

A care provider in Bedford has teamed up with a national charity working to support employees in the industry.

Bluebird Care, based in Kingsway, is working with the Care Workers Charity in a new partnership set to benefit the company’s hardworking teams of employees.

The Care Workers Charity launched in 2013 as a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing a ‘rainy day fund’ for the UK’s more than 1.5 million care workers.

Working to help current, former or retired care workers who may face financial limits, the charity aims to ensure that no care worker will ever face financial hardship alone.

The organisation awards hardship grants of up to £500 to support unexpected and unforeseen circumstances. This might include sudden unexpected illness or injury, loss of home or relationship break-downs.

The charity also offers online information and advice on a range of health and wellbeing topics. Any ‘everyday hero,’ – anyone in any role employed within a registered provider such as Bluebird Care Bedford - is eligible, including care staff, cleaners, office staff, caterers and managers.

Bluebird Care has also joined the Care Workers Charity Supporters Club when they made the organisation their charity of the year, giving access to value-added benefits.

Employees will have direct access to these services and new benefits initiated by the partnership. The Care Workers Charity’s website will now have a dedicated Bluebird Care hub, from which employees can access the financial and wellbeing services and advice.

Employees can also become one of the organisation’s champions, through which they will receive training and a membership to a salary stretching platform. Champions are the partnership’s network of volunteers, and are the eyes and ears of the Care Workers Charity.