The team from Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine paid a visit to Bedford Hospital to thank the staff for the wonderful work they do in their community.

Joined by the Blakelands Lodge mascot, Blake the Bee, staff from the care home delivered gift hampers, chocolates and homemade treats to the doctors, nurses, and patients.

Blake the Bee created some buzz on the children’s Riverbank Ward when he flew in to say hello to the children. Nurse Brenda Robinson said: “This is just wonderful! When Blake the Bee came onto the ward the children’s faces lit up, we would love to have Blake again. Thank you for the hampers full of lovely gifts, they are much appreciated and will be put to good use.”

To continue their support of the hospital, Blakelands Lodge will be sponsoring an entertainer to visit the Riverbank Ward, along with residents from the care home. 91-year-old resident, Rosemary Flawn, commented: “I think sponsoring an entertainer for the children’s ward is a lovely idea, anything to help the children and those in need. I would love to join them!’”

James Eeles-Feeney, the home sanager at Blakelands Lodge, said: “The hard work and dedication shown by everyone at Bedford Hospital is invaluable, so we wanted to make sure they felt appreciated. It was great to meet so many incredible people, and to see the smiles on the children’s faces was such a heartwarming moment. We can’t wait to visit again!”

Blakelands Lodge is also inviting the community to its summer fete on Saturday, August 5 from 11am, where all are welcome to enjoy live entertainment, homemade refreshments, children’s activities, games, craft stalls and much more.

To find out more, please call 01234 862 629, email [email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk.

