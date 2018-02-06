Care campaign launched in Bedford to highlight shortage of workers

A Bedford care chief is launching a campaign to highlight the shortage of workers in the industry.

Moona Karim has launched the campaign ‘You Can Care’ to address the local shortage of care workers.

Moona, who owns and runs Bedford office of at home care provider, Home Instead Senior Care, will be raising awareness, banishing pre-conceived ideas about what caring is all about, as well as informing people about just how rewarding working in care can be.

According to Skills for Care, the strategic body for workforce development in adult social care in England, there are approximately 90,000 vacancies in the social care sector at any given time.

Our ageing population has created a huge requirement for care services and Moona reports that the national picture is reflected in the local area. Home Instead, who specialise in care for older people in their own homes, is hoping to fill 40 jobs in 2018 in order to keep pace with demand.

Moona said: “With the You Can Care campaign we want to champion caregivers and show the world how much of an impact these wonderful people make with the work they do. It’s also important to us that we show how a career as a caregiver, working for a company that genuinely, actively cares about its employees, can be really rewarding.”

The hashtag #youcancare has been created to support the campaign. As well as sharing positive stories, the company will also be offering tips, advice and support for the hundreds of people caring for family members in the local area.

For more information about Home Instead call 01234 868820 or visit https://www.homeinstead.co.uk/bedford