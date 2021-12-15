Can you help find missing Sandy man last seen at Bedford Hospital?

Police searching for a missing 77-year-old man from Sandy are appealing for the public's help.

David Brown was last seen at Bedford Hospital on Kempston Road shortly after 5.30am this morning (Wednesday, December 15).

He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a blue puffa jacket, black trousers and black shoes, as shown in CCTV captures from the hospital.

David Brown.

David is described as vulnerable due to his health.

Anyone who believes they may have seen David is urged to contact police immediately on 101, quoting the reference 75 of December 15.

Alternatively you can report via our website: https://www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report/Report#793589a0