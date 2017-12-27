Callous thieves unwrap Christmas presents and steal car from Kempston home

Heartless thieves stole a car and unwrapped Christmas presents from a family home in Kempston just before Christmas

Between 6pm and 7.30pm offenders forced the door to gain access to a property in The Bower on December 18. Once inside they searched the house and unwrapped the presents from under the Christmas tree, before taking several items of jewellery and a safe.

The offenders also stole the occupants' car keys and drove off in the car, which is a white Audi A5.



Detective Constable Olyver Tomlinson, who is investigating the incident, said: “This is a very distressing incident for the victims who returned to find their home had been burgled and their car stolen.

"The car has distinctive alloy wheels which may be recognisable. I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or has seen the car to get in touch.”



Anyone who believes they may have seen these items or has been offered them for sale is asked to call police on 101 with the crime reference number JH/55146/17.



Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.