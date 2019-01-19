Busy year ahead for Flitwick Scout group

Adult volunteers at Flitwick Scouts have been busy putting together the programme for all sections in the group for the year ahead.

Over the next couple of months activities for the beavers will include working towards their Builder Badge, the Chinese New Year, a sleepover and an evening meeting and handling reptiles.

Cubs will be learning some first aid, having a Burns Night, a night hike and working towards their Science badge.

Activities for the scouts will include pioneering, Digital Citizen badge, Astronomy, cooking, photography and some evening hikes.

Wednesday Beavers started back preparing for some of the sleepovers and camps they might be attending this year. They spent most of an evening building ‘cardboard tents’. They had great fun putting them together and then seeing how many children they could get into them.

Ben Cole has just moved up to scouts from cubs and his mother Liz said: “Ben has had a fantastic time at cubs and he’s enjoyed every minute. He was so proud to hold the flag at Remembrance Sunday. It is something he will remember for a long time.”

Ben said: “Cubs has been an absolutely amazing experience.”

Trustee Lisa Schofield said: “The leaders put in a tremendous amount of time to plan and run the programme for the children. They do find it very rewarding and get a great deal of pleasure when they see the children learn new skills or do something for the first time. The children will learn life skills which might range from cooking to mechanics or first aid to IT.”

For further information about Flitwick Scout Group visit www.flitwickscoutgroup.org.uk