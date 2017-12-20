Busy elves create winter wonderland and raise funds for dementia charity

Santa’s elves were hard at work at Cherry Trees Day Nursery in Cranfield, helping to raise over £600 for charity and creating festive magic at every turn.

Painted canvases produced by the children at the day nursery in Duncan Road, on the Cranfield University site, have raised over £300 so far following a special auction, complete with canapes and refreshments, attended by staff and parents.

Cherry Trees manager, Emma Jestice, said ‘goodwill’ is a year-long commitment at the nursery.

She said: “This time of the year is particularly magical for us all, staff and children, so we are celebrating how lucky we are and remembering those less fortunate with our fund-raising efforts. As usual, our wonderful parents have been enthusiastic and generous in their support.”

Staff donated goods for two special hampers – one food and the other pamper treats – which are being raffled off for the charity and the children were busy turning the purpose-built nursery into a winter wonderland complete with Father Christmas Grotto and Elf workshop.

Emma added: “Children of all ages have been excitedly crafting, wrapping presents and playing festive party games. We even had an Elf tea party complete with Elf sandwiches made by our chef Hilary Grace.”

All monies raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Society, the dementia charity which provides expert information, training and support services for sufferers while funding research to find a cure.

The charity has been adopted by the nursery for a year-long, fund-raising drive.