Businesses Laying the Foundation for Greatness

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The NBCA calls upon all types of Building and Construction companies to showcase their success over the last year. With 21 categories to choose from these businesses are given the chance to gain even more credibility, promotion, and a chance to win in the shadow of the tower of London at the exquisite Leonardo Royal London Tower Bridge Hotel in October.

Businesses can enter up to three different categories for free using www.nbcawards.co.uk so whether you are paving your way to success, laying the foundation of greatness or building up your reputation these awards are not to be missed!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damian Cummins said: “The National Building and Construction Awards highlights the resilience of businesses within this industry and the variety of projects, ideas, and companies that make up the thriving trades!

Liz Sax performing for finalists at the NBCA 2023

“I’d encourage anyone within the Building and Construction industry to enter as firstly entries are free! Secondly, even reaching the final is a huge achievement that will raise the profile of your business across the UK. A win offers exceptional marketing and PR opportunities and allows you to stand out from competitors!”

To enter please visit: www.nbcawards.co.uk