This mum who teaches Luton tots to swim is in the running for two national awards

A swiming teacher for tots is in the running for two national business awards.

Ravneet Bermi, who runs Puddle Ducks swimming lessons for babies and young children in Luton and Dunstable, is a finalist in two categories of the Best Business Women Awards 2018: Best Business Woman Working with Children & Families, and Best Business.

The award celebrates the talented and dedicated female entrepreneurs who not only run successful businesses, but in many cases also juggle the needs of their families.

She will find out if she is a winner on October 11.

Puddle Ducks West Hertfordshire and Luton was set up by Ravneet four years ago and it has since gone from strength to strength. They provide swimming lessons at seven different venues, teaching 94 swimming sessions a week, and have 600 little swimmers.

Raveen has also been recognised this year as Puddle Ducks National Franchisee of the Year and a finalist in the NatWest’s Encouraging Women into Franchising (EWIF) Award.

She said: “The team and I are overjoyed to have been shortlisted within two categories of this year’s Best Business Women Awards. Each day we strive to make each child’s journey of learning to swim the best it can be. To be awarded for the work we do is wonderful.

“The awards this year wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team and great customers, who make Puddle Ducks such a special place to work and learn.”

For more information, call 01727 223 085 or visit www.puddleducks.com/local-teams/west-hertfordshire-luton-dunstable