Think about recycling,

Recycle Week 2018 is here (Sept 24-30), reminding people across the country of the importance of recycling and protecting the environment.

From Blue Planet II, to major developments towards reducing unnecessary plastic, this year people have been motivated to care about the environment in a way they never have before.

According to RecycleNow, it’s estimated that an average of 35.8 million plastic bottles are used every day across the UK but only 19.8million are recycled each day.

This means there are on average 16million plastic bottles a day not making it into a recycling bin.

While we might remember to recycle a plastic bottle or container when we’re in the kitchen, it’s easy to forget that there are lots of plastic items from across the home that can be recycled. Empty shampoo or bleach bottles from the bathroom can be recycled and every little bit makes a difference.

Cllr Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment said “With a fortnightly recycled waste collection from households, it is easy to get into the habit of recycling. Paper, cardboard, plastic food packaging and bottles, and metal packaging can all be recycled in your orange bin.”

Find out more about recycling at www.bedford.gov.uk/recycling, or sign up to Recycling and Waste email bulletins at www.bedford.gov.uk/stayconnected.