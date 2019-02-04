Mayor opens new McDonald's restaurant in Bedford

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant has been officially opened at Elms Parc by the Mayor of Bedford Dave Hodgson.

This follows significant investment from local franchisee Ismail Anilmis who has created 120 jobs for the local community.

Bedford Dave Hodgson cutting the ribbon

The newly opened restaurant will also boast all of McDonald’s latest innovations, making it a fantastic place for customers and staff alike, with digital features including self-order kiosks, table service, and the ‘click and collect’ service via the My McDonald’s app.

McDonald’s franchisee Ismail Anilmis started his career with McDonald’s 38 years ago as a crew member at the Bedford High Street restaurant. With the opening of the Elms Park restaurant, Ismail now owns and operates 16 restaurants in the local area. He said: “We’re thrilled to be bringing a brand-new restaurant to Bedford. It’s fantastic to be able to offer more jobs within the local area with great training opportunities for everyone. I’m proud to employ a great range of people, from students, to graduates, to those looking after a family or interested in a change of career, my business employs people with a variety of demands on their time and with differing family or study commitments.

“What’s more, the new digital kiosks and table service have been designed to make our customers’ experience as positive as possible and we hope to see a fantastic response to these features. We are very excited to open our doors to customers and we look forward to seeing customers and staff embracing the new features in this busy part of the town”.

Mayor of Bedford, Dave Hodgson, said: “It’s fantastic to see this investment transforming what was a long derelict site, with over new 100 jobs created. A big thanks to Ismail and his team for inviting me along to declare the restaurant officially open, and my congratulations and best wishes to all the staff.”