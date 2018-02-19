KFC branches in Bedford closed due to shortage of chicken

KFC restaurants in Bedford have been closed after failing to receive their deliveries of chicken.

A number of restaurants have been closed since Saturday (February 17) as bosses cite a ‘delivery hiccup’ and are still investigating how many stores have been affected.

In a statement, a KFC spokesman said: “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had teething problems - getting fresh chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, and others are operating a limited menu, or shortened hours.

“We know that this might have inconvenienced some of you over the last few days, and disappointed you when you wanted your fried chicken fix - we’re really sorry about that.”

The stores in Bedford affected Tavistock Stree, Bedford and Bedford Road, Kempston. The store at The Interchange Retail Park in Kempston remains closed due to an earlier fire.