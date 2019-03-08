Bedford gets a Starbucks drive-thru and it opens soon

A new Starbucks drive thru will open at Elms Parc in Bedford creating 35 new jobs in the town.

The brand-new store will be the first Starbucks drive thru in the area.

Starbucks sign

The drive-thru opens on Monday March 11 and to celebrate Mayor Dave Hodgson MBE will be cutting the ribbon at 8am. There will be complimentary goody bags for the first 100 customers through the door, featuring Starbucks £1 reusable cup, a chocolate Gold Coin, VIA instant coffee and two £1 off vouchers.

The store will be hosting coffee tastings throughout the day, where customers can learn all about the new Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, which has a smooth body balanced with citrusy notes. Customers will also be treated to Starbucks Aroma Labs, a fully immersive learning experience to understand how different spice and aroma pairings influence the flavours in our Starbucks Coffee. A must for true coffee lovers.

Amii Milligan, store manager at Starbucks Bedford Elms Parc said “The store team and I are so excited to be opening our new drive thru store with the help of our local Mayor Dave Hodgson MBE. We cant wait to welcome customers in Bedford’s first Starbucks drive-thru and see how much they enjoy getting their favourite coffee on the go.”

Opening between 6am – 11pm every day, the store suits everyone’s perfect time to grab a coffee. Featuring a modern design and comfortable seating, the new store will allow customers to choose from enjoying their drink in the café or pick up their order whilst on the go, using the drive thru lane with the Starbucks face-to-face ordering system.

The Starbucks store is located at Starbucks Elms Parc, Goldington Road, Bedford, MK41 ODX and is open Monday to Sunday 6-11pm.