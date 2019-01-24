Marks and Spencer recently announced it plans to close the store, putting 68 jobs at risk. Town centre businesses are putting a positive case to Marks & Spencer management to save Bedford’s store from closure. Led by the Board of the independent Business Improvement District (BedfordBID), in collaboration with the council’s economic development team, they hope to persuade M&S bosses the town is viable due to huge investment in Bedford. This brilliant gallery of pictures from local historian Maurice Nicholson shows the iconic store over the years from its humble beginnings as a glorified market stall to the store on the corner of Harpur Street/Midland since its opening in 1929. READ MORE: Love your M&S: Join campaign to save Bedford’s M&S store from closure.
Amazing pictures show iconic 120-year-old Bedford Marks and Spencer store down the years as closure looms
