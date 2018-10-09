Business exhibition to take place in Flitwick tomorrow

A business exhibition is coming to Bedfordshire tomorrow

The free to attend Bedfordshire Business Expo, which is sponsored by BBX UK and Ireland, will take place at The Rufus Centre in Flitwick on Wednesday 10th October from 10am to 4pm and is expected to attract hundreds of visitors.

The event will feature 45 exhibitors showcasing a wide variety of business products and services. Google Digital Garage are supporting the event with two free training sessions on the topics of Social Media Strategy and Building a Digital Marketing Plan.

There will also be plenty of networking opportunities for those who attend and a programme of free educational workshops running throughout the day:

10:00 – Delivering Customer Excellence

10:45 – Communicating and marketing yourself on social media the simple way

14:15 – LinkedIn - Optimising your Profile for Maximum Impact

The event organisers, Sheila Smith Sales and Events, have been running successful business exhibitions across the East Midlands since 2014.

Sheila said: “I am so excited to bring the Business Expo concept to Bedfordshire after experiencing success in Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire. Our events really are a collaborative effort with many of the exhibitors, the venue and workshop providers promoting the event as much as possible themselves to ensure a bigger footfall. Our last event in Northamptonshire saw over 1,000 people attend!

“The Expo is open to everyone and, with free networking and training opportunities on all day, there is no reason for the local business community of Bedfordshire not to visit.”

There is no need to register to attend on the day unless you require a stand or would like to book onto the Google Digital Garage sessions or workshops. To book any of these, go to https://www.eventssmith.co.uk