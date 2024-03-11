Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burton Smith Plumbing & Heating is appealing to registered charities to nominate a deserving cause in need of a free gas boiler service.

It will also include the installation and testing of a carbon monoxide (CO) alarm and the company is appealing to charities in the area to contact them to nominate anyone deserving of the offer, whether they be a family, a good cause or an individual.

The initiative comes as Coronation Street recently shone a spotlight on the importance of CO₂ alarms in an episode first broadcast on January 12, when character Aadi Alahan almost died after failing to realise that his flat’s carbon monoxide detector had malfunctioned.

Since 2014, CO₂ poisoning has claimed more than 200 lives in England and Wales alone – all preventable with a functioning alarm.

The business – which is based in Silsoe and is celebrating seven years in business – has experienced rapid growth since it was formed in 2017 on the back of securing several contracts with home insurance providers and a larger domestic property client base from its 24-hour emergency call out and planned maintenance projects.

Serving predominantly the South East and Central England regions, as well as areas of the Midlands and North West, the business has built a strong portfolio of customers including home owners, private landlords, commercial facilities management providers to commercial buildings and insurance companies.

Toby Burton, founder and managing director of Burton Smith, said: “We have experienced significant growth in the last seven years, thanks to our amazing clients, and see this as a way of contributing to the communities we serve.

"As a gas safe engineer, I am deeply concerned about the lack of awareness among homeowners regarding the dangers of CO exposure. Our mission is not only to provide first-class plumbing and heating services but also to educate and protect our clients. Therefore, with every boiler service, we ensure the installation and functionality of CO alarms, as they are the first line of defence against the silent killer."