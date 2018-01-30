Burglars steal cash, laptop and watch after breaking into Bedford property

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Bedford last Thursday (25 January).

It happened between 12.30pm and 6.15pm when offenders forced entry into a property in Amberley Gardens. They used an irritant substance to incapacitate a dog at the property before stealing some cash, a laptop and a watch.

PC Oliver Davis, investigating the break-in, said: “This incident happened in broad daylight and we would appeal for anyone who witnessed anything suspicious to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number JH/3851/2017 or visit the online reporting centre on the force’s website.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.