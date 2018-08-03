Burglar is jailed for 29 months

A man from Kempston Hardwick has been sent to prison for a burglary in Bletchley.

Jerry Johnson, 49, of Chimney Corner, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday, August 2.

He was sentenced to a total of two years and five months imprisonment the same day.

On June 8, Johnson approached the victim, a 74-year-old man, and offered gardening work which was accepted.

Johnson then returned to the address and entered the property before stealing a safe containing jewellery.

Detective Constable Kerry Mitchell of Thames Valley Police said: “We would like to remind members of the public not to accept offers of work from people canvassing door to door.”