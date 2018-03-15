Bunyan boat team launch cruise programme for sailings from Bedford

All aboard - the popular John Bunyan boat team are ready to set sail for a new season and some new cruises to enjoy.

Following their most successful season in 2017, the John Bunyan Boat Team have now published their cruise programme for the 2018 season.

The public and special cruise favourites are included along with some new ones.

This year’s public cruises launch on Saturday, April 7, with an evening fish and chip supper cruise from Sovereigns Quay.

The first monthly jazz cruise of the season sails from The Barns Hotel on Thursday, April 19. along with a Motown-Soul cruise with DJ Keith Stewart on a monthly basis starting May 10.

The afternoon tea cruise to The Barns Hotel starts on May 2 and runs throughout the season.

The standard Sunday afternoon cruises sail from Priory Marina and Sovereigns Quay from May 13 with the Thursday afternoon sailing from Sovereigns Quay from 1 June 14.

The Saturday afternoon tea cruises with the Bedford Swan Hotel run from the Swan Steps (at the bottom of Newnham Road) from June 2 whilst the Saturday evening sunset cruises with the Bedford Swan Hotel runs from May 26.

The Anchor lunch cruise to The Anchor Inn, Great Barford with return by coach sails from Priory Marina, the first one being June 20 at 10am.

A new outing is a walkers special run on Thursdays at 1.30pm offering a one-way ride from Priory Marina to Sovereigns Quay. Passengers are then free to enjoy Bedford Town Centre with a walk back alongside the river to Priory Marina.

Another new cruise is ‘Folk On The Boat’ run in association with Mill Race Folk and will feature various folk music artistes. The first is on June 14 from The Barns Hotel.

Full details of cruises, times and prices can be found at www.johnbunyanboat.org