Brother and sister from Bedford sing their way to National Youth Choir

Two Harpur Trust siblings are celebrating after being selected for places in the prestigious National Youth Choir.

Talia Sanders, who attends Bedford Modern School, and her brother Silas Sanders, a pupil at Bedford School, will join the top 100 young voices in the country to perform in the National Youth Choir’s flagship ensemble, recognised as one of the greatest youth choirs in the world.

Both pupils are hugely excited at being selected. Talia said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for a singer. As well as national concert opportunities and advanced workshops to develop musicianship, you also attend a residential course during the year which is full of other learning opportunities. It’s scary but I’m really looking forward to it!”

Silas added: “I’m honoured and hugely excited to sing with The National Youth Choir. Choral singing is my passion and so to be recognised in this way is a dream come true. I can’t wait to start.”

Chief executive of the trust David Russell said: “Both Talia and Silas are to be congratulated on their selection to this world class choir. They can be very proud of themselves, and we look forward to following their progress over the coming months and years.”