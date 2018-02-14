Bridge repairs could CLOSE Bedford borough road for three weeks

A car crashed so hard into a listed bridge’s parapet that a road could be closed for three weeks so it can be repaired.

Repairs to Hinwick bridge, in Hinwick Road, near Podington will start on February 26.

Bedford Borough Council has advised local residents that work will be undertaken seven days a week to speed things up as much as possible and keep within the three week timeframe.

Cllr Charles Royden, the council’s portfolio holder for environment and transport, said: “We are sure local residents will understand the need to make the repairs using the safest and quickest methods available.

“We will be working seven days a week to keep the closure to a minimum and thank the Podington community for its support.”

The bridge was built in 1799 by the owner of Hinwick House and achieved listed (protected) status in 1987.

People who wish to discuss working arrangements relating to this work should telephone the Highways Helpdesk on 01234 718003.

Further information about any current or planned roadworks in Bedford Borough can be found on the website www.roadworks.org.