Breaking: Striking prison staff at Bedford say they fear ‘someone will die on duty’

Striking prison staff say they are “just waiting for someone to die on duty”.

Around 130 staff at HMP Prison at Bedford are currently on strike due to numerous concerns about safety at the Victorian prison in Bedford town centre.

But their actions have been threatened with legal action by the prison governor,

The letter sent to staff says that an injunction could be taken out if staff do not return to work.

Approximately 60 prison workers, both uniformed and non uniformed, are currently outside the prison in Bromham Road. (Friday, Sept 13)

They were repeatedly getting waves and hoots by passing motorists.

But while staff were glad to receive the support they painted a grim icture of life inside the prison.

This includes numerous and regular assaults on prison officers - a workforce where three quarters of staff have worked at the prison for less than a year.

Full story to follow.