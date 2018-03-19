BREAKING: Stotfold schools evacuated after bomb threat

Schools in Stotfold have been evacuated after an apparent bomb threat.

Roecroft Lower School and Fairfield Park have been evacuated alongside Pippin Pre-School.

Pippin Pre-School, on Buttercup Road, issued the following message to parents on Facebook: “If your child is attending Pippin today please can you collect immediately from the Greenacre Centre, we have evacuated due to bomb threat.”

Another parent posted online: “Bomb threat made to my daughter’s school in Stotfold – what a time to be alive! And apparently not just her school either.

“I hope Beds Police are all over this and get the cretin.”

Wrestlingworth Lower School is also reported to have been evacuated after receiving the same threat. A parent said: “I received a text message telling me there was an emergency evacuation at school and to ‘come and pick up your child’.

“I was a bit alarmed and didn’t know what was going on but then we had another message to say don’t bother as police had everything under control.

“From what I could find out there had been a bomb hoax received at the school but that similar hoax calls had been made to other schools so it was all part of a wider alert.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman said: “We have received reports from a number of schools in the county that they have received malicious communications by email this morning (Monday).

“Currently the messages are not being treated as credible, but enquiries are ongoing.

“Schools have been advised to follow their own local protocol with regard to evacuating, and that similar messages have been received by schools across the country today.”