Breaking: Pedestrian knocked down by car in Clapham Road Bedford

Emergency services including the air ambulance are at the scene of an incident in Clapham Road, Bedford.

An eyewitness said a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a car.

The air ambulance landed in the Bedford Modern School sports field. Currently Clapham Road and adjacent paths have been cordoned off with school traffic re-directed.

It’s believed the collision happened around 3.30pm near the roundabout with Manton Lane.

A spokesman for Beds Police said: “We were called today (Friday) just after 3.30pm to reports of a collision at the roundabout of Shakespeare Road and Clapham Road in Bedford involving a car and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and a woman has been taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

The Magpas Air Ambulance

“Clapham Road is currently closed from the Linden Road junction up to the roundabout with Shakespeare Road.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 233 of 11 January.