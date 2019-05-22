Breaking news as M1 in Bedfordshire closed following major accident with five casualties

Commuters in Bedfordshire are facing long delays this morning after the M1 was shut following a major accident at around 7.20am.

A police statement says: “We are currently at the scene of a serious collision involving multiple vehicles on the M1 southbound at Junction 13.

“The M1 has been closed southbound from Junction 14 to Junction 13. Vehicles can still join the carriageway at Junction 13.

“The road is also being closed northbound at Junction 13 to allow the air ambulance to land.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to seek a different route where possible.”

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue say there are five casualties from the incident