Break time fun for pupils with a £5 challenge

Creative pupils in Ampthill have been busy raising funds to help the Rotary campaign to eradicate polio.

The youngsters at Alameda Middle School took on the £5 challenge and after a week of activity during break times, the school has raised the fantastic sum of £907.

Students helped Rotary by taking part in the challenge where they had to turn that £5 into £10, £15, £20 or more.

A spokesman for the school said: “The students involved were very creative with their challenge, setting up stalls including cake stands, selling books, loombands, biscuits, Lego and even origami. This ran from Monday to Friday, every break and lunch time and it was fantastic to see the efforts that all the students put in to helping such a worthy cause.

“Alameda would like to thank all the support from parents and careers who helped with the challenge and all the students who took part. Although polio has not been seen in Great Britain and Ireland for many years, it is vital we help Rotary continue their efforts to eliminate the disease.”