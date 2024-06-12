Brave firefighters battle heat after accidental blaze started in Kempston commercial building

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th Jun 2024, 09:51 BST
Firefighters battled flames after a commercial building in Kempston caught light on Monday.

Crews from Dunstable and Kempston tackled the fire on Sunbeam Road, Kempston, at 1.13pm on Monday, June 11.

Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

The cause of the fire was accidental.

