Brain surgery patient from Flitwick meets up with Mo Farah at Great North Run

A woman from Flitwick who had brain surgery competed in this year’s Great North Run - wearing Mo Farah’s number 0001.

Deb Bromley-Derry had the surgery in 2012 to help treat her epilepsy, which had seen her suffering numerous seizures every day.

Following the successful surgery, Deb needed to lose weight and be re-educated about cooking and eating, and so began attending the Weight Watchers group in Flitwick.

Deb said: “After surgery I needed a simple and easy way to lose weight. Part of my brain is missing but the WW Flex Plan is so straightforward even my brain can manage it. If my brain can do this, so can everyone’s.”

She eventually had the confidence to start running and wanted to support the Epilepsy Society after being invited as a VIP guest to the Great North Run by Brendan Foster.

Brendan was so pleased and proud of her progress that he offered her Mo Farah’s number 0001 for this year’s run.

Deb said: “The 1.5 stone weight loss I have achieved through WW helped me to be able to complete the Great North Run in 3 hours 15 minutes, which I ran and walked at pace all the way! I even got to have my photograph taken with Mo Farah during the day.”