Boys’ Brigade in Kempston bring home the gold for their FIFA skills

A group of children and young people from The Boys’ Brigade in Kempston have been recognised regionally for the computer game FIFA and for table tennis.

The group aged between 11-18 took part in the organisation’s National Table Tennis Competition last weekend and were crowned the winners, putting them in the top two for England and Wales.

This places them into the national finals, being held in Hemel Hempstead, later in March. The top two teams from England and Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will play it out to become the National Champions for 2024.

Earlier this month, similarly, other members from the group had fought hard at the regional finals to beat seven other teams to become the England and Wales Champions for the computer game FIFA. Crowning them the best team in England and Wales.

The National FIFA Finals are being held in Northern Ireland, again later in March, to crown the National Champions.

The national events, which saw children and young people coming together from BB groups across the UK is just one of the organisation’s regular national events. Throughout each year, children and young people from all faiths and none are encouraged to get involved with competitions at a regional and national level, as well as annual camps and trips with other groups in their area.

Not only do the events encourage young people to get involved with activities and grow their skillset, but they also allow them to meet other young people from across the country.

Alistair Marriott, company captain, said: “Having our members recognised at a regional level for playing table tennis and FIFA is a massive achievement. The children and young people here at 1st Kempston love getting involved with wider initiatives at The Boys’ Brigade and we’re always proud of the amazing efforts they put in to the national competitions.

“However, here at The Boys’ Brigade, we offer children and young people from all backgrounds a safe space where they can discover their own talents, be accepted and feel valued.”

The Boys’ Brigade is a Christian youth organisation which empowers children and young people aged four to 18 years old to learn, grow and discover. From camping, kayaking and five a side, to first aid, volunteering and crafts, children and young people who attend the group are given the opportunity to learn a whole host of skills.

Plus, thanks to the organisation’s varied programme of activities which are available to all groups across the country, individuals have the opportunity to develop skills, build confidence and make new friends.

The Boys’ Brigade in Kempston takes place at Kempston East Methodist Church on Fridays during term time. For more information about joining the Boys’ Brigade in Kempston, check out 1kempston.boys-brigade.org.uk