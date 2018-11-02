Box up some Christmas cheer and help Bedford people in crisis

A church in Bedford is urging people to help those in need this festive season.

All Nations Church, based in Brickhill, is launching its Christmas In A Box scheme.

All you need to do do is get a box, wrap it, fill it and make a difference to the lives of local people in crisis this Christmas.

For a number of years the church, which also meets at Bedford Academy, has been providing people in crisis with food hampers at Christmas.

A spokeswoman said: “For 2018 we’re building on the success of last year’s Christmas In A Box where we distributed over 700 boxes, reaching over 1,600 people in Bedford. Locally Bedford foodbank is seeing an increasing number of clients on a regular basis.

“Here at All Nations Church, we want to further support the foodbank’s work, help their clients and other vulnerable people during this festive season.”

If you choose to get a box, and fill it, or even donate a few items to the project, please return them to All Nations Church on Sunday, December 9, 3pm - 6pm or Tuesday, December 11, 4pm - 6pm.

There are a number of other ways you can help.

You can purchase items on the shopping list on the website and donate them in an opened box wrapped in Christmas wrapping paper.

Buy one or two items from the list and donate them to Christmas In A Box and the church will make up a box for you.

Donate the cost of a box, £30 for a large family or £20 for a small family. We will then purchase the contents on your behalf and make the box up.

If you would like to give via electronic payment, you can find details online.

For more information and other ways to get involved visit www.allnationsbedford.org/christmasinabox or email

christmasinabox@allnationsbedford.org