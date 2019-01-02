Bowlers boost Alzheimer’s charity fund at annual party in Bromham

Bowlers have been celebrating another successful year of fundraising and competitions.

Bromham Bowling Club held their annual Christmas party on December 18.

Members bowled for an hour and then welcomed the Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Helen Nellis, to enjoy food and drinks with them before the presentations took place.

During the last two years the club has been raising money for the Alzheimer’s Society and a cheque for £1,000 was presented to the charity’s representative, Rhiannon.

Mrs Nellis then presented various members with their trophies, including those who had won the summer league and the open, mixed, ladies and men’s competitions held throughout November. Ron Chapman won the open competition this year.

The club celebrated its 30th anniversary recently with a luncheon for 54 members at The Legstraps, Wootton.

The club meets on Mondays at 2pm and Tuesdays at 7pm in Bromham Village Hall and would welcome new members.

It is a friendly, sociable club and invites anyone to come along and give it a try with a view to joining.

Call Sue Amor on 01234 823610 for more information.