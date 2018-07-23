Book your pitch at the first car boot held at Emmaus Village Carlton and help the homeless

Homelessness charity Emmaus Village Carlton is calling on people to support them by signing up to sell their unwanted belongings at their first car boot sale.

The sale will take place on Sunday, August 12, 10am to 3pm, at the charity’s site on School Lane in Carlton.

The event will raise vital funds for the charity which supports 42 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, meaningful work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem to help rebuild their lives.

Retail manager Barbara Fitzgerald said: “We’re very excited to be holding our first ever car boot sale. Our Home Store is already well known to locals as a great place to browse for bargains, so we thought we’d offer our customers and supporters the chance to sell their own items within our extensive grounds whilst raising funds for Emmaus Village Carlton’s vital work. We also hope to welcome new visitors to our popular site.”

Pitches are available to pre-book for the discounted price of £6 for cars and £10 for vans (trailers an additional £4). Advanced pitch purchases can be made at the books department till situated in the Emmaus Village Carlton Bistro building.

Sellers are also welcome to turn up on the day when cars will be charged at £8 and vans £12. Pitches will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

Car boot sale entrance will be 50p for shoppers, children admitted free.

For more information contact the retail team on 07717 203958 or 01234 720826.

Visit www.emmaus.org.uk/village_carlton