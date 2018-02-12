Bollywood fundraiser raises funds for rising Bedford kickboxing star

A ‘housewives’ fundraiser did Bollywood in style at a special event to support a rising sporting star.

The Bollywood night was organised to raise funds for talented Jaden Thompson, who at just 14, is already a Bedford ​kickboxing star.

On the night, almost £300 was raised to help Jaden fulfill his dream of representing England in the World Kickboxing Championships in Jamaica in September.

A spokesman said: “Every little helps this young lad to get to his goal of the championships and the very generous group of ladies that belong to the ‘Housewives of Bedfordshire’ were more than happy to help him.

“ These ladies get together monthly to lunch or dine and have fun, but more importantly they regularly raise money for local charities while doing so.”

Jaden Thompson wa chosen as this month’s worthy cause with the ‘housewives’ group wanting to contribute in some small way to help him achieve his dream.

Jaden, who attended the Bolloywood fundraiser, performing a stunning display of his kickboxing skills at the restaurant Indya in Bedford.

The spokesman added: “The group where impressed to see how accomplished he is at his sport.

“His six nights a week training schedule means Jaden needs to travel from his Bedford home to train in Birmingham.

“It takes true dedication as well as strength and determination to succeed and this young lad Jaden deserves lots of recognition and help along the way for this.”

> Anyone interested in supporting Jaden is asked to visit his JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jadenthompson.