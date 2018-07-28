Body of man recovered from river near Bedford

Police have recovered the body of man who got into difficulties while swimming in the river at Harrold yesterday afternoon. (Fri)

Police were called at approximately 4pm to reports of concern for the welfare of a man, and officers were assisted by the fire service and police helicopter to search an area of the river Great Ouse, south of School Lane, in Harrold..

Police are appealing for anyone with any information to call 101 quoting reference 287 and have re-issued warnings about the dangers of swimming in open waters.