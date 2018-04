A woman’s body was found in a startling discovery near to the Embankment on Tuesday evening - with it believed to be that of a missing pensioner.

Bedfordshire Police has been searching for 93-year-old Kathleen Hickman, after she had been reported as missing from her care home in Kimbolton Road at 9am on Monday (April 9).

Although it has been confirmed that the body has yet to be formally identified, police officers informed the T&C that they have notified Ms Hickman’s family.