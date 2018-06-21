Blues prop tackles career as comedian

A former Bedford Blues rugby prop is heading for stardom after pitching in to a new career as a stand up comedian.

Robin Boot started out singing his self-penned “silly songs” at jam nights he organised in The Ship pub.

When he was forced to retire from rugby due to a neck injury, he found himself drawn to his second love – performing.

“I’ve always been a musician and I’d been writing my own silly songs for years,” he said.

His new career started after a friend asked him to perform at a charity comedy night.

“I didn’t really consider myself a comedian– but my songs went down a storm.

“I realised I could make people laugh, so I decided I should concentrate on comedy,” said the 34-year-old.

Since then Robin has never looked backed and last year he performed three sell-out shows at Edinburgh Festival.

This year he is returning to Edinburgh with a new show called Rockomedy: Welcome to The Pungle.

Local people can have a preview of the show at The Quarry Theatre at St Luke’s on July 19. Tickets are available on the Bedford Fringe website http://bedfringe.com under ‘booking tickets’.

“I wanted Bedford to see it first,” said Robin.