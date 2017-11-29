Black Tom brings on Christmas with window trail

The Bedford community of Black Tom is back with its Festive Window Art Trail on Saturday, December 9.

With lots houses taking part in a display of lights, arts and crafts in their windows, this event is the perfect way to start feeling Christmassy.

The fun starts at Park Road Methodist Church where you can grab a map and a mince pie and join one of the guided tours at either 5.30pm or 7.30pm.

Last year saw a Night Sky display take the winner’s prize, and join other runners up in a calendar produced to raise money for two local good causes.

Businesses are offering prizes to the winners. First prize is a family voucher for a trip on board the John Bunyan Boat, and several lucky runners up will receive prizes from The Burnaby Arms, Fancy and Michelle’s Hair Salon.

The event is free to attend and organised by Black Tom local Katrina Allen who also organises the areas popular Jumble Trail.

She said: “I’m so excited to see the displays. Last year was incredible with so many homes taking part. It’s fantastic that so many residents are still coming up with ideas, I can’t wait to see what we have this year!”

As always, Black Tom’s Burnaby Arms on Stanley Street will be open before and after, serving up their usual tipples to warm you up after your wander.