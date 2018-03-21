Bike stolen by two robbers believed to be carrying knives

Police are appealing for witnesses to a robbery in Hurst Grove, Bedford, when two men believed to be carrying knives , stole a bike.

The red Carera Axle bicycle was stolen in the incident, which happened at 12.40pm on March 10.

Officers would like to speak to two Asian men, aged either in their late teens or early 20s. One is described as between 5ft 8in and 6ft tall, skinny and with black hair which was short at the back and side and longer on top. The second is described as 5ft 6in, skinny, with short black hair.

Detective Constable Aroop Nandre, from the force’s serious and complex crime team, said: “Both of these men are believed to have been carrying knives which is obviously a cause for concern and left the victim shaken. The incident happened in the middle of the day in a busy residential area so I am hoping someone might come forward with information that will help us find these men.”

Anyone with information is asked contact the force via the online reporting centre or by calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime number JH/11131/18.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55 111.