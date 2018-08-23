Bedfordshire Youth Opera return to stage with Candide

After last year’s sell-out production of Pirates of Penzance, Bedfordshire Youth Opera returns to celebrate Bernstein’s centenary with his operetta, Candide, based on the novella by Voltaire.

The show is running at The Place, Bedford, from Tuesday, August 28 until Saturday, September 1, at 7.30pm.

The story centres on a young innocent Candide who has been brought up believing the philosophy ‘All’s for the best, in the best of all possible worlds’.

His forbidden love for an aristocrat’s daughter, Cunegonde, results in his banishment and sets him off on a journey of discovery around the world searching for his lost love.

This comic operetta, with dark undertones, will be brought vividly to life by this versatile cast of youngsters under the dynamic leadership of Fred Broom, joined by Ben Bottone and Lottie Bagnall. Tickets are available from The Place at £16, concession £12.

Visit www.theplacebedford.org.uk/tickets or call 01234 354 321 during office hours to book.