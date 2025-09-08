Watch the moment a lioness takes a bite out of a car at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire.

A safari park visitor captured the shocking moment a mischievous lioness took a bite out of a car.

Zaynab Mumin, 31, was driving through the lion enclosure at Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire with her family on August 20 when they noticed a group of lionesses congregating around cars.

They spotted one of the big cats sniffing the Volkswagen ahead of them, before watching it suddenly try and take a bite out of the metal.

While unsuccessful in chomping through the back lefthand side of the car, the same lioness then approached the vehicle directly in front of Zaynab's, a Nissan Juke, with its razor-sharp teeth able to pierce the car's body.

A lioness takes a bite out of a car at Woburn Safari Park. | Zaynab Mumin / SWNS

Thankfully for Zaynab, her sister, Samiha Mumin, 33, and her sister's two children, the park rangers were able to usher the lioness away before it sampled their car for dessert.

Zaynab, a healthcare scientist, from Luton, Bedfordshire, said: "We didn't expect anything to happen - you hear about the monkeys' damaging cars but you don't expect lions to.

"We noticed ahead that it was sniffing cars and trying to bite.

"The same lion who bit the first car then came and bit the car in front of us.

"We thought it was just gumming at it, but she bit at it several times and as she walked away it had pierced the car.

"You don't expect it at all - maybe they had food in the boot.

"We got a bit nervous as we were the next car after - they're quite big.

"Having them right close up it's a bit nerve-wracking."

After passing through the lion section, Zaynab and her sister were able to catch up with the car in front and let them know what happened.

She said: "We carried on driving through and we saw the car ahead.

"My sister went to speak to them and we sent the driver the video of the lion piercing the car.

"It left two teeth marks in the back of her car - she was a bit shocked.

"It's a hell of a story when you tell people a lion bit your car."

Woburn Safari Park has been approached for comment.