Bedfordshire village church is ready for the 21st century after £300,000 renovation

A village church is ready for the 21st century, following a £300,000 renovation which should “safeguard its future for the next 500 years”.

The chancel and vestry of St Mary’s Church, Bletsoe, was left as an “empty shell” after flooding 40 years ago.

But five years ago the congregation decided to take a leap of faith - and after several years of fundraising the new-look church will be officially unveiled on Sunday.

Church warden Mike Gibbons told the T&C: “Until now the church has only been something that gets used for an hour a week for church services - now it will be something that is available seven days a week for the whole community.

“We didn’t have toilet facilities, we didn’t have a kitchen, we didn’t have proper disabled access. Now that has all changed. This work should safeguard our future for the next 500 years.”

The work, which includes replastered walls, restored stained glass windows, insulated roofs and new floors, took 20 months to complete.

And the renovated medieval chancel and Victorian vestry now has space that can be used for meetings, children’s groups and the community.

Money raised included a £53,400 grant from the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund and help from the Beds and Herts Historic Churches Trust.

The building will be re-dedicated by the Bishop of Bedford on Sunday (September 29) during Bletsoe’s Harvest Festival.